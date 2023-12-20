Obituary: Judy Ann Osborne Filiatreau, 75, Springfield

Judy Ann Osborne Filiatreau, 75, of Springfield, died at 11:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She is survived by three daughters, Robin (Lynn) Cochran of Mackville, Jessica (David) Blair of Springfield and Jenna (Adam) Blair of Danville; one son, Jason (JoAnna) Filiatreau of Loretto; her father, Joe T. Osborne of Lebanon; one sister, Mary (Bob) Wheeler of Bardstown; one brother, Billy (Robin) Osborne of Greenville; and seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

