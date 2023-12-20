Obituary: Sandra Jean Hellard, 74, Lebanon Junction

Sandra Jean Hellard, 74, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Clermont to her parents, Ernest Howard and Mildred Bowling Ashbaugh.

SANDRA JEAN HELLARD

She was a former manager for Burger King and a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Preston Hellard; her parents, and one brother, Roger Dale Ashbaugh.

Survivors include two daughters, Angela Gayle Hellard and Jennifer Rose Hellard; two sons, Charles E. Hellard (Mary Lou) and Anthony Allen Hellard (Tonya); three sisters, Ruth Ann Snellen (Jackie), Patsy Diane Anderson and Rose Marie Barnes (Jimmy); two brothers, Howard Edward “Eddie” Ashbaugh (Donna) and Jack Wayne Ashbaugh; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial is in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-