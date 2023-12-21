Obituary: George B. Rizer, 76, Bardstown

George B. Rizer, 76, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Louisville. He was a lifelong resident of Bardstown. He was employed by Rizer Brothers Hardware and Tower Automotive. He was a graduate of St. Joe Prep and Bellarmine University. He was an Army National Guard veteran, an avid golfer, a member of American Legion Post 121, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

GEORGE B. RIZER

He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. “Barney” Rizer and Mary Catherine Clayton Rizer.

He is survived by four sisters, Cathy Rizer and Joan Rizer, both of Bardstown, Libbie (Alfonso) Casso of Laredo, Texas, and Jennifer (Mark) Shaefer of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, William G. (Kelly) Rizer of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, and 9-10:15 am Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service Friday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

