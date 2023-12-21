Obituary: James ‘Carlie’ Bartley, 70, Bardstown

James “Carlie” Bartley, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Signature Healthcare Colonial. He was born July 23, 1953. He was a retired construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard Bartley Jr. and Mary Dorothy Bartley; and one brother, Bert Thomas Bartley.

He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Bartley Ramos and Kathy Bartley, both of Bardstown; one son, James Ray Bartley of Bardstown; two brothers, Joseph Hank Bartley and Roger Dale Bartley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

