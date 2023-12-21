Obituary: Cecilia Lee Hardin, 55, formerly of Bardstown

Cecilia Lee Hardin, 55, of Radcliff, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the University of Louisville South. She was born May 8, 1968, in Bardstown to the late Phillip Dean and Cecilia Darlene Smith Johnson.

She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She loved to travel, to be in nature and was very outgoing. She also loved her grandchildren, making people laugh and loved her four dogs.

She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Lee Hardin; and three grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, April (Jeremy Harris) Dant of Shepherdsville and Heather (Jared) Clemons of Leitchfield; two sons, Jackie (DesaRae) Hardin of Henderson and Wayne (Gayla) Hardin of Radcliff; three sisters, Phyllis (Mike) Byrd, Betty Byrd and Viola (Jason) Curtsinger, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Phillip D. (Amanda) Johnson Jr. of Bardstown and Lonnie (Amy) Johnson of Taylorsville; 11 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with her wishes for cremation to follow.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

