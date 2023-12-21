Obituary: Tiffany Gayle Centers, 40, Bardstown

Tiffany Gayle Centers, 40, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 19, 1983, in Lebanon. She was a nurse practitioner for Norton Cancer Center Institute. She was an avid UK fan. She loved fishing and her family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Agnes and Tony Blair; and her paternal grandparents, Alfred and Elaine Centers.

She is survived by her wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Shelton of Bardstown; her parents, Patty and Duane Centers of Bardstown; one brother, Alan Centers of Bardstown; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who loved her dearly; her two dogs, Gustopher Alan and Ellie Mae that were her babies; and Beth’s mom, Mildred Lange of Bardstown.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

