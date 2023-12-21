Sherry Ballard files wrongful death lawsuit against Brooks Houck in Rogers case

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

BROOKS W. HOUCK

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 — Sherry Ballard, the mother of Crystal Rogers, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of herself and Rogers’ children against the man charged with Rogers’ alleged murder, Brooks W. Houck.

In the lawsuit filed in Nelson Circuit Court Monday by Paducah attorney Gregory Smith, Ballard is seeking damages that include a judgment determined by trial by jury, recovery of court costs and attorney fees, and unspecified damages for pain and suffering.

The lawsuit further seeks damages for loss of consortium on behalf of Ballard and Rogers’ four children, all of whom are now adults, but were minors at the time of Crystal’s disappearance in 2015.

Brooks Houck is housed at the Oldham County Correctional Center in LaGrange.

-30-