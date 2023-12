NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 — The annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club / WBRT Christmas Parade was a well-attended and festive event — as it always is. Special thanks to the parade sponsors, the Bardstown Kiwanis Club, WBRT Radio, the parade committee and the many volunteers who make the parade come to live each December.

-30-