Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 19-21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

David Anthony Robertson, 68, New Haven, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Troy Dale Stone, 44, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Michael McDonald, 33, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brendan Lamont Cooper, 30, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Eugene Lawson, 53, Chaplin, complicity to murder. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jordan Nicholas Mulloy, 21, Shepherdsville, speeding, 10 mph over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance card; no insurance; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

Julie Ann Price, 46, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy Ancel Litton Jr., 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

Evan James Lyons, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (7 counts). Bond total is $3,455 cash. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

John Stewart Quinn, 40, Lancaster, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Matthew Downs, 35, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Katheryn Delaine Silliman, 30, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; contempt of court. Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Michelle Browning, 54, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 31, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Dewan Montgomery, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

Bobby Joe Barnes, 62, Bardstown, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (4 grams or more cocaine); possession, drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey Donovan Courtney, 30, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 44, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylin Marquise Conner, 29, Bardstown, no charge information. Bond is $375 cash. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Felicia Rayshaun Williams, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (more than 4 grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $100,200 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $27,233.55 cash. Booked at 4:29 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Laraze Marquel Williams, 23, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence. No bond. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

Anthony John Linton, 50, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyros Monique Montgomery, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. (3 counts). Bond total is $101,237 cash. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Evan Byrd, 40, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disorderly conduct, second-degree; reckless driving. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-