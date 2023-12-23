Obituary: Shirley Ann Eiler Douglas, 84, Boston

Shirley Ann Eiler Douglas, 84, of Boston, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at her home in Boston surrounded by her family.

SHIRLEY ANN EILER DOUGLAS

She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Louisville to the late Eddie and Irene Cissell Eiler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James H. “Jimmy” Douglas; one granddaughter, Tasha Douglas; one grandson, Keith Dones; and one son-in-law, Gary E. “Squirrel” Rust.

She is survived by four daughters, Vicki Chatman of New Haven, Mary E. “Sissy” (Kenny) Pile and Susan Dones, both of Bardstown, and Pam Rust of Boston; six sons, Tony (Evelyn) Douglas, David (Denise) Douglas and Kevin (Kim) Douglas, all of Bardstown and Frankie Douglas and Bobby (Felecia) Douglas, all of Boston; and Billy (Christine) Douglas of Elizabethtown; one sister, Geri Bray of New Castle Calif.; one brother, Albert Bray of San Francisco; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty and the Rev. Ben Brown officiating, Burial is in the church cemeter.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, and 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening prayer service.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

