Obituary: Charles Scott, 96, Louisville

Charles Scott, 96, of Louisville, died peacefully at Norton’s Pavilion in Louisville surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Louisville to the late Rufus and Josephine Scott.

He was a 1948 graduate of Bardstown Training School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 167. He fought in the Korean War and received the Korean Service Medal and three Bronze Stars. He retired from Barton’s Distillery and was a faithful member of 2nd Baptist Church of Fairfield where he was a deacon, a member of the senior choir and brotherhood. 2nd Baptist Church was his second family where he earned the name of “Mr. C”. He loved his church and was the oldest member to date. He loved to take pictures and took upon himself to become somewhat of a photographer who chronicled the history of Bardstown’s African American community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emma Lou Scott; one sister, Dorothy Lydan; four brothers, Richard, Joseph, Rufus Jr. (Dusty) and Wilbert.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Porter (Danny); two sons, Charles Jr. (Patricia) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Terry (Mary Lou) of Atlanta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Natasha, Alonzo, Chris, D.J. and Nikki; and a host of great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the 2nd Baptist Church of Fairfield with Pastor Calvin R. Holloway officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at the church. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

