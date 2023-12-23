Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Russell Dewayne Jeffires, 38, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); disregarding stop sign; no lights on bicycle; improper signal; resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $935 cash. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamarious Lovell Montgomery, 34, Springfield, speeding, 10 mph over limit; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); tampering with physical; evidence; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (4 counts). Bond total is $6,362. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Jean Cambron, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:05 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donna May Johnson, 45, Boston, non-payment of fines. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 9:39 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bret Thomas Hardin, 27, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Santana Duren, 38, Vine Grove, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tami Leah Bartley, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $904 cash. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Derek Brunhammer, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; improper signal; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 11:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Raye Swift III, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-