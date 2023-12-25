Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 23-24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Jackie Lee Breeding II, 46, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others. No bond. Booked at10:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johntez Kentrell Thomas, 31, Louisville, speeding, 24 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure to appear. Bond is $100 surety. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.



Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Brittany Lee Linton, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:26 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Adam McMichael, 31, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $227 cash. Booked at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-