Letter: Jailer reflects on one year in office, looks to tackle challenges in new year

To the editor,

As we close on the completion of one year since I took office as your Jailer on Jan. 2, 2023, I find it fitting to share the progress we’ve made and outline the ongoing efforts required to enhance our facility and serve our community better.

Upon assuming my role, I wasted no time in addressing critical issues and began by prioritizing my campaign promises.

Collaborating closely with Nelson Fiscal Court, we initiated vital contract changes necessary for the improvement of our facility, which, though built in 1987, had suffered from neglect over the past two decades.

One of the initial challenges I tackled was the need for a facility body scanner. Advocating for fiscal responsibility, I appealed to the fiscal court to take bids for a body scanner, which was successfully installed in June 2023.

Notably, the scanner, costing more than $200,000, was funded entirely from the jail commissary account, ensuring no additional burden on taxpayers. I express my deep gratitude to M & H Cabinets for their generous donation of a new booking counter, which facilitated the installation of the body scanner.

A second crucial initiative was the reinstatement of an inmate work program, which had been absent for more than 20 years. The dedicated crew of five has not only saved taxpayers $400,000 in labor costs since its inception but has also contributed significantly to community improvement by collecting more than 1,500 bags of garbage and maintaining county properties. Importantly, this program has been funded entirely from the jail commissary fund, thus costing taxpayers nothing.

Recognizing the substandard condition of the jail’s dormitories, we embarked on an extensive painting project within the facility, addressing every dorm except two, with plans for their completion this year. Moreover, we’re planning to paint the exterior of the jail with a darker color to mitigate the impact of distillery-related fungus throughout the year.

Staff training received a substantial boost during the past year, with two dedicated trainers that I brought in for classes and recertification on essential tools. This commitment to ongoing training will persist in the coming year.

In keeping with my campaign promise, we’ve successfully shifted more than 50% of jail consumables to local businesses, which amounts to more than $500,000 that stays within Kentucky and Nelson County. This shift supports our local economy and ensures that our tax dollars remain in our state and county.

Our jail inspections, according to the Department of Corrections, have reached an unprecedented level of excellence. We’ve also secured grants and funding for crucial upgrades, including a new camera system, biometric life sensors, video arraignment equipment, and a new washer and dryer, all totaling more than $140,000. Importantly, these improvements were implemented at no cost to taxpayers.

In the realm of inmate programs, we’ve restarted religious, GED, AA, and NA programs, increased staff training for MRT and portals new direction, and facilitated weekly sessions on domestic violence awareness for female inmates.

While our progress has been substantial, I acknowledge the challenges we face and the obstacles we’ve overcome. I’m immensely grateful for the dedication and hard work of my staff, whose sacrifices ensure the safety of our community.

I also want to thank the Nelson County Fiscal Court and Judge Executive Tim Hutchins on the support we have received this past year.

As we enter the new year, I am committed to pushing for continuous improvement. There’s much work to be done, and I am confident that we are heading in the right direction. I extend my sincere thanks to the citizens of Nelson County for the trust you’ve placed in me. Serving as your Jailer has been the privilege of my life.

Justin Hall

Nelson County Jailer

-30-