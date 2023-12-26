Obituary: Bobbie Eugene Jeffries, 84, Hodgenville

Bobbie Eugene Jeffries, 84, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Greensburg to the late Lemon and Dixie Bell Pierce Jeffries.

BOBBIE EUGENE JEFFRIES

He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother, He retired from Collis Inc. as Quality Control. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a diehard Miami Dolphins fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mayola Cruse Jeffries; one grandson, Michael DeKalands; one brother, Billie Jeffries; one sister, Catherine Bingham; and one brother-in-law, Terry Cruse.

He is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Andy) Benningfield and Sherrie (David) Millin, both of Hodgenville; three sons, John(Susie) Jeffries, Perry Jeffries and Clyde (Frances) Jeffries, all of Hodgenville; one sister, Dean Henderson of Arizona; two brothers, James (Phyllis) Jeffries and Jo Wayne Jeffries, both of Hodgenville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with Bro. Mark Terrance officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday,, Dec. 28,, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests no food at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-