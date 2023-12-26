Obituary: Lois Frazier, 94, Boston

Lois Frazier, 94, of Boston, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. She was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker, a member of First Families of Kentucky, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Boston Homemakers Club, and Boston Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

LOIS FRAZIER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tandy Frazier; one daughter, Elaine Frazier-Mier; one son, Charles David Frazier; one grandson, Daniel Adam Frazier; her parents, Charlie and Eula Irvin; one sister, Emily Irvin Coy; and one brother, James Irvin.

She is survived by one daughter, Diane (Teddy) Berry of Woodlawn; two sons, Bruce (Judy) Frazier of Bardstown and Dan (Lindy) Frazier of Paris; one granddaughter, Susan Santa-Cruz (Johnny) Rogers of Cox’s Creek; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at Boston Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at a later date with burial in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Boston Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), PO Box 13, Boston, KY 40107; Masonic Homes, 330 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY 40041; or Christian Care Communities, 11530 Herrick Lane, Louisville, KY 40243.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

