Obituary: Joyce Ann Milburn, 77, Mount Eden

Joyce Ann Milburn, 77, of Mount Eden, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Spencer County to the late Claude Franklin and Rhoda Jewell Monroe.

JOYCE ANN MILBURN

She was a former nurse’s assistant at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital for 30 years. She was a member of Grace Chapel, a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who made her family feel special. She was a strong woman of God who loved the Lord with all her heart and loved serving at her church. She served as the pianist for many years, making a joyful noise unto the Lord and was the church Mom to many through the years making a lasting impression on their lives. She will always be loved and never forgotten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Kathleen Goodlett, Dolly Rodgers, Edna Richardson, Margaret Bruner, Jeanette Armstrong, James Monroe, Claude Monroe Jr., William Monroe and Harold Monroe.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willis Milburn; two daughters, Lisa Waldridge (Dwayne) Conner of Mount Eden and Joy (George) Blakeman of Shelbyville; one son, Troy (Angela) Milburn of Mount Eden; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Grace Chapel in Taylorsville with Bro. Terry Burkhead and Bro. Mike Willingham officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday,, Dec. 28, 2023.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

