Obituary: Benita Spalding Clarke, 95, formerly of New Haven

Benita Spalding Clarke, 95, formerly of New Haven, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, at Barton House of Louisville.

She was a retired account for Carter Insurance Agency and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstow. She enjoyed bowling and all types of dancing, particularly square dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulrich and Rose Spalding; and one son, Rick Clark.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Angela Greenwell (James), Angela Newton, Susanah Taylor (Dago Valle), and Tyson Clark (Kelly); and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, with burial in the St. Catherine Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

