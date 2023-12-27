Obituary: Barbara Anne Leo, 76, Boston

Barbara Anne Leo, 76, of Boston, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 with her loving daughter by her side at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born May 6, 1947, to Robert T and Anne Morris in Lebanon Junction. She talked about living on Pigtail Alley as a child.

She graduated from Southern High School in 1965. The next year she married her husband, Vince, started a family and returned to Lebanon Junction to work at the post office for more than 25 years. She loved her job and the friendships she made with the wonderful people on her route and her fellow employees.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Cody Michael Thompson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Vincent Leo Jr; one daughter, Kelly (Thomas) Wheeler; one son, Michael (Jennifer) Leo; one sister, Kathy (Tom) Burgess; one brother, Danny (Connie) Morris; one granddaughter, Brittany Curtsinger; three great-grandchildren, Layne, Maddie, Riley; two bonus great-grandchildren, Fintan, Sully Hodges; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved dearly.

Cremation was chosen with no visitation or services.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

