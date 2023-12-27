Obituary: Dee Haste, 78, Bloomfield

Dee Haste, 78, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 7, 1945, in Pulaski County. He was a retired police officer for 30 years, 19 of those years with the Bardstown Police Department. He was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and bowler with 3 perfect 300 games.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Kaye Haste; one granddaughter, Clarissa Kaye Haste; and his parents, Vernus and Betty Haste.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Haste of Bloomfield; one daughter, Sandy (Charles) Haste-Conner of Gulf Cost, Miss.; one granddaughter, Kimber Conner of Gulf Coast, Miss.; and many family members from southeastern Kentucky associated with music, ministry and tobacco farming.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Nelson County Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-