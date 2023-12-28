Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 26-27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

Aimee Lynne Benson, 50, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (hallucinogen); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

Dawn Marie White, 25, Bardstown, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash, $5,000s surety.

Booked at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lance Call, 51, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brandon Vincenzo Poynter, 29, Mount Washington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear; no insurance; no registration plates. Bond is $5,100 cash. Booked at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Diana Sue Curtsinger, 32, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-