Obituary: Tommy McAdams, 68, Bardstown

Tommy McAdams, 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born July 7, 1955, in Bardstown. He was a Teamster member.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie McAdams; one son, Jordan Wayne McAdams; and his father, H.T. McAdams.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Bryan of Bardstown; one sister, Pamela Bose of Bardstown; one son, Brandon McAdams of Louisville; two granddaughters, Mackenzye Florence and Maya McAdams; one great-granddaughter, Odessa Florence; and one nephew, Andy Bose of Bardstown.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-