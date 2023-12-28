Obituary: Bonnie Thomas, 79

Bonnie Thomas, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. She passed from this earth and went to her heavenly father after suffering a stroke.

BONNIE THOMAS

She was born Dec. 31, 1943, to the late Woodrow and Lillian Hupp in Louisville. She grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School, where she was a cheerleader.

While in college, she married the love of her life, Eddie Thomas, on April 14, 1962, while they were both students at Eastern Kentucky University. She then graduated from Spalding University with a degree in education.

She retired from Nelson County Schools after teaching for 26 years, mainly third grade at Chaplin Elementary. Throughout her teaching career, she touched the lives of many students, and formed close bonds and relationships that remained throughout her life. Many students kept in touch and expressed to her family that she was their favorite teacher. Her classroom was a place of joy and learning due to her warmth and kindness, and her light will continue to shine on in the hearts of those lives she touched forever.

She had a beautiful singing voice, and for many years, took great delight in singing in the church choir until her health no longer allowed her to do so. She also enjoyed singing in the Bloomfield Tree of Life for many years.

She was a 33-year breast cancer survivor, and was an outreach volunteer to breast cancer patients for many years. She also helped start the Nelson County Relay for Life chapter, as she wanted to help others battling cancer as she had.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed many activities with her friends and family. She was a member of the Town & Country Homemaker’s Club (or “Homebreaker’s Club” as many of the husbands jokingly remarked). She was very creative and enjoyed making floral arrangements and crafts. She enjoyed watching University of Louisville basketball and football games.

After retirement and before her health declined, she and her husband enjoyed spending winters at their place in Bradenton, Fla., which her family lovingly refers to as “The Florida House.” The whole family made many wonderful memories with her there.

She was truly a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. She continued to always be concerned about others, even after her own health declined. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bardstown, and enjoyed and loved the fellowship of her church community.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and the best Nana to her Grandkids and Granddogs. They all will carry her spirit in their hearts forever, knowing she will always be with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 61 years, Edward “Eddie” Thomas; two daughters, Beth Ballard and Lee Ann Helton (Ricky); four sisters, Judy Strange, Betty Seay (Jack), Patsy Schroder (Rick) and Jolene Reynolds (Bruce); four grandchildren she cherished more than words can express, Benjamin Ballard (Sarah), Savannah Ballard, Landon Helton (Carlie) and Baylee Helton; one sister-in-law, Mae Atkins; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; her special caregiver, Janice Coffey, and a host of wonderful friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown with the Rev. Jim Summers and the Rev. Jackie Summers officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

