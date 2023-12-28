Obituary: Elizabeth Gayle ‘Betty’ Simpson, 72, Bloomfield

Elizabeth Gayle “Betty” Simpson, 72, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Bardstown to the late William Dewanna and Mary Freda Flaugher Simpson. She was a former employee of Newcomb Oil Company where she worked as a receptionist. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, sang in the choir, liked to play the organ and watch UK and UofL basketball. She was a Bunco player and liked to play pull tabs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Simpson.

She is survived by one brother, David (Debra) Simpson of Goshen; two nieces, Tiffany Clingerman of Goshen and Tia (Nick) Willhoite of La Grange; one nephew, Derek Simpson of Jeffersontown; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Liam, Ayden, Sage, Cora, Piper and Zoey.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

