Obituary: John Edgar Smith, 87, Bardstown
John Edgar Smith, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born April 26, 1936, in Holy Cross. He was a former employee of General Electric and Hubbell Metals in Louisville. He served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kendrick “Reuben” and Anna Belle Medley Smith; four sisters, Wilbie Jean Corbett, Bernice Ballard, Ada Jane Hamilton and Barbara Ann Fogle; and four brothers, Aaron Smith, Juddie Smith, Earl Smith and Louis Smith.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Grace Mattingly Smith; two daughters, Pam Filiatreau (Chris) and Danna Dones (David), both of Bardstown; one son, Thomas Smith (Shandra) of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may go to the St. Joseph Bereavement Fund c/o the church.
The pallbearers are Taylor Ballard, Wes Dones, Jonathon Kays, Mason Smith, Sawyer Filiatreau, and Semie Cash.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
-30-