Obituary: Maggie Elizabeth Hicks, 75, Bloomfield

Maggie Elizabeth Hicks, 75, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1948, to the late Joseph Rudolph Sr. and Ruth Vires Elmore. She was a CNA at The Masonic Home in Louisville and attended Open Door Christian Center. She loved doing crafts and fishing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carnell Hicks; one daughter, Julie Cook; and one son, Joe Eddie Stump Jr.

She is survived by one son, Randy (Leigh) Stump of Bloomfield; three sisters, Susan Harris of Bloomfield and Betty (Charles) Armstrong and Marie Faulkner, both of Taylorsville; one brother, Joseph Elmore Jr. of Louisville; her stepmother, Gail Elmore of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Billy Compton officiating. Burial is in the Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

