Obituary: Nancy Sue Davis, 65, Cox’s Creek

Nancy Sue Davis, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. She was an underwriter with the Kentucky Farm Bureau and a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Washington.

She loved spending time with her family, the outdoors, the lake, and fishing. She also enjoyed listening to live music and dancing.

She was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Wilson; her parents, Robert and Virginia Davis; and three brothers, Michael Davis, David Davis and Robert Davis Jr.

She is survived by two children, Brandon Wilson and Lindsay Hall; two sisters, Myra Proctor and Karen Davis; and three beloved grandchildren, Ronin, Quinton, and Madison Burton.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to be made to the family to help with expenses for a monument.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

