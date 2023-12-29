Obituary: Merle Maxine Bowman Brady, 89, Bardstown

Merle Maxine Bowman Brady, 89, of Bardstown, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cincinnati. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, to the late J. Eugene Bowman and Mary Cecelia Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Chandler Brady; and one brother, William Orville Bowman.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Michele Walker and Melanie Brady Drury, both of Cincinnati and Melisa Brady Sloan; one sister, Janet Marie Barger of Louisville; six grandchildren, Timothy Drury (Anne) of Mooresville, N.C., Kelly Marie Drury, Lauren Drury Cambridge (Brandon), Louis Walker and John McCauley Drury, all of Cincinnati and Andrew Walker of Bardstown; and four great-grandchildren, Owen Drury and Liam Drury both of Mooresville, N.C. and Sadie Cambridge and Ryan Cambridge, both of Cincinnati.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service officiated by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, or a charity of your choice.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

