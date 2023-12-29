Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Denver Allen Jones, 26, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Anthony Smothers, 42, Bradfordsville, 40009, failure to appear. Bond is $34.20 cash. Booked at 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kayondra Marie Poynter, 35, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; careless driving; failure to appear. Bond is $278 cash. Booked at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Dallendyshon Goldring, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Glen Evans, 46, Bloomfield, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shahara Love Montgomery, 44, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 9:06 p.m Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chevarian Quinta Tonge, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-