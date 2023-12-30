Obituary: Martha Catherine ‘Kay’ Marks Rummage, 62, Bardstown

Martha Catherine “Kay” Marks Rummage, 62, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bardstown, the daughter of Ann Rapier Marks and William L. “Billy” Marks Jr.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Spalding University and an associate degree in nursing from St. Catharine College. She served many years as a home health nurse traversing the backroads of Nelson, Hardin, and LaRue counties in her white Jeep. Her passion was her grandsons, Jarren Rummage, Issac Rummage, Everett Rummage and Kallum Rummage who lived across the creek.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Rapier Marks and William L. “Billy” Marks Jr.; and one daughter, Brittany Marks.

She is survived by her husband, Jarriett L. Rummage of Bardstown; one son, Layne (Lauren) Rummage of Bardstown; a very precious granddaughter she raised, CPL. Lillie Sivil USMC (Nicholas) of Okinawa, Japan; siblings,

two sisters, Marlene (Katsuyuki “KK”) Kasama, of Bardstown and Ann Marks (Kevin Murray) of Cinnaminson, N.J.; two brothers, Billy Marks III and Cecil (Stephanie) Marks, both of Bardstown; a special aunt, Margaret Marks of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen. The Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the youth fund at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

