Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Brendan Lamont Cooper, 30, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Ray Smyth, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,530 cash. Booked at 6:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Renee Clark, 35, Bardstown, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.