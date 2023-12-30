Obituary: Joe Sepulvado, 74, Culvertown

Joe Sepulvado, 74, of Culvertown, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at his home. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal and a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid musician and enjoyed bowling.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Ebarb; and one grandson, Joseph Dillon Sepulvado.

He is survived by three daughters, Missy Sepulvado, Michelle Sepulvado, and MJ Sepulvado; one son, Mike Sepulvado; one sister, Sande Sepulvado; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial and military honors to follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-