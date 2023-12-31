Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec 30-31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Jose Sosa Solorzano, 58, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; no operators license; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Zachary Thomas Harrison, 30, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, first-degree; no seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI suspended operators license. No bond. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-