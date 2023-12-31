Obituary: Edna Mae Pollett, 87, Bloomfield

Edna Mae Pollett, 87, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 9, 1936,in Nelson County to the late Fred and Alma Sparrow Trent. She was a homemaker. Sh was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church, Bloomfield Senior Citizens, and American Legion Post 288 Ladies Auxiliary.

EDNA MAE POLLETT

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Pollett; two sons, Freddie Pollett and Barry Pollett; two sisters, Helen Holt and Margaret Burkhead; two brothers, Jimmy Trent and Herman Trent; and one great-grandson, Lucas Pollett.

She is survived by two sons, Doug (Nancy) Pollett of Bloomfield and Kenny (Livia) Pollett of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Ruth Coulter of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-