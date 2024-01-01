County judge: December was a busy ending for 2023, preparing for 2024

By TIM HUTCHINS

Nelson County Judge-Executive

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 — With a new year comes the reflection of the previous year and the goals for the upcoming year. In the next few weeks, I will be issuing a full run-down of Nelson County government for 2023. But first, I wanted to wait until mid-January so that all information would be complete.

In the meantime, December was a hectic month for us all, and Nelson County government was no exception. With the end of the calendar year, many items needed to be closed and to begin preparing for the new year.

For the last six months, I have been working with the county engineering staff to develop a path to have water and internet to Nelson County citizens who do not currently have these at their homes. However, several county ordinances and rules surrounding private roads, private property, and subdivisions would need to be reviewed and evaluated first for the upcoming water/internet plan to be successful for the residents while also saving tax dollars in the future.

Last week, I hosted and facilitated a round-table discussion of individuals within our community who have the experience to understand the current policies surrounding private roads, subdivisions, and personal property. These individuals are willing to work with county government to improve the county policies for long-term needs. This round-table discussion consisted of engineers, builders, business owners, and residents with the common denominator being that they understand the current issues, problems, and the associated ramifications.

In addition, the first reading was approved by Fiscal Court eliminating a portion of the county inspection program. If Fiscal Court approves and passes these changes on second reading, many inspections and fees will no longer be necessary on private property. During my campaign for NCJE, I said that I would remove some of the unnecessary county governmental inspections, restrictions, and fees that had been placed on our citizens. With the passing of the second reading, this goal will be met.

At the December 5th, Fiscal Court Meeting, I announced that the current Planning and Zoning director has announced her retirement date of 2/29/24. With her announcement, a hiring committee will be formed to begin the process of hiring a new Planning and Zoning Director.

I want to thank Jailer Justin Hall and county employee Keith Willett for installing new video equipment in our courtroom. The equipment that was located in a closet for quite some time in a county government building had never been installed. This equipment will provide real-time viewing of Nelson Fiscal Couirt meetings and any other public meetings held in the Bernard Ice Fiscal Court meeting room.

During my campaign for office, I also stated that I would be aggressively seeking state and federal grant monies. This plan, supported by the magistrates and Fiscal Court, has brought Nelson County citizens approximately $3.2 million in grant proceeds since January 2023. We will continue to review grant opportunities in 2024.

In the last 12 months, I have stated repeatedly that I will be transparent to the citizens of Nelson County. I may not always make the most popular decisions or the decisions that special interest groups like, but I will do what I think is best for the entirety of Nelson County and its citizens. Over the next few weeks, I will be publishing a full list of achievements for 2023 as well as goals for 2024.

Thank you to the magistrates, my staff, county employees, and the citizens of Nelson County for their encouragement, support, and kind words during my first year as judge-executive. I welcome your input and thoughts. Thanks to my wife, family, and friends for their continued support and help. I want to wish all of Nelson County a happy and healthy New Year.

-30-