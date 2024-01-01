Obituary: Ernest Lee ‘Junior’ Kennedy Jr., 59, New Haven

Ernest Lee “Junior” Kennedy Jr., 59, of New Haven, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest L. Sr. and Mary M. Kennedy; and one son, Tanner Kennedy.

He is survived by one sister, Nancy Bailey (Larry) of Mount Sterling.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

A memorial gathering is noon to 1 p.m Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

At the family’s request, instead of flowers, please make all memorial donations to the family in care of the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

