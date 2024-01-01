Obituary: Wayne Morris, 63, Bardstown

Wayne Morris, 63, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1960, and grew up in Washington Township, N.J.

WAYNE MORRIS

He was a member of NJCPA board of accountancy. He was a Big Blue UK fan, and he loved to garden, landscape and be outdoors. He was a proud coach of daughter Lexi’s little league softball team, and was a true supporter of all her games in softball, basketball and volleyball. He enjoyed taking special family adventures around Kentucky, New Jersey and New England, and going on an annual Hilton Head vacation. There are many great memories of Christmas and summer vacations, visiting family and friends in New Jersey. He was a very proud owner of a 1986 red AMC Jeep. He had many lifelong friends and was a devout husband to Carol, and a wonderful father to Lexi, as well as her biggest fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Irene Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carol Silano Morris; one daughter, Lexi Morris; one sister, Kim Morris (John) Griffin; one sister-in-law, Elena (Kevin) Keegan; one brother-in-law, John (Jamie) Silano; one niece, Kelly; three nephews, Robert, Kevin (Godson) and James; and several cousins, close family and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-