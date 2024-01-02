Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 31, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Zachary Thomas Harrison, 30, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, first-degree; no seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI suspended operators license. No bond. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Coulter, 38, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); menacing; burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aliocha Pupo Sanchez, 46, Louisville, careless driving; no registration plates; failure to maintain required insurance; no operator’s license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Jon Michael Costellow, 41, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license to be in possession. No bond. Booked at 1:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Joe Bell, 43, Bradfordsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Levon Myers, 49, Lake Station, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; menacing; no insurance bard. No bond. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Lauren Richard Lavissio, 45, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates; no seat belts; no insurance; driving on a DUI-suspended license. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lee Patrick, 28, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-