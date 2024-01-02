Obituary: Lillie Margaret Smith, 86, formerly of Springfield

Lillie Margaret Smith, 86, of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Loveland, Ohio.

LILLIE MARGARET SMITH

She is survived by two daughters, Tywana Maria (Brian) Smith of Westchester, Ohio and Margaret Michelle (Rod) Buttars of Maidsville, W.Va.; four sons, James Timothy (Eli) Smith of Versailles, Mark Kelly Smith, Eric Demont Smith and Derrick Lamont, all of Lexington; two sisters, Baker Croley of Lexington and Janice Edelen of Lebanon; and seven grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is noon on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-