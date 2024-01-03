Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Auberry, 52, Bardstown

William “Bill” Auberry, 52, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 28, 1971, in Bardstown. He formerly worked at Intertek, Orbis and NPR. He loved traveling.

WILLIAM “BILL” AUBERRY

He was preceded in death by one aunt, Janice Wright.

He is survived by his parents, Joe Frank and Susan “Myrtle” Auberry; one sister, Shelly Auberry Price of Bardstown; ona brother, Brian Auberry of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

