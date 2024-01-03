Obituary: Robert Gary Knopp, 68, Cox’s Creek

Robert Gary Knopp, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at his home. He was born April 3, 1955, in Bardstown and worked many years for Keene’s Depot.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Josephine Knopp; one sister, Sherry Knopp; and two nephews, Trey Downs and Adam Prewitt.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Newton; one daughter, Tabitha (David) Pyle; two sons, Robert Knopp and Thomas Newton; two sisters, Charlotte Downs

and Jo Ann Prewitt; one brother, Mike Knopp; six grandchildren, Amber, Blake, Makenna, Tressa, Brandon, and Eli; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5 p.m.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

