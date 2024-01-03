Obituary: ‘Ralph’ Dennis Price, 73, Bardstown

“Ralph” Dennis Price, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro in Louisville. He was born Dec. 23, 1950, in Bardstown to the late Marvin and Christine Smith Price. He was a former janitor for the Bardstown Board of Education. He worked at Thurman’s Bar and loved to be outdoors fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Price and Sharon Price.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Jones of Springfield; one son, Eric Jones of Springfield; five brothers, Thomas “Charlene” Price, Terry “Tubby” Price, Wayne Price, Jerry Price and Gary Price, all of Bardstown; one half-brother, Kenny Beam of Lebanon Junction; and one granddaughter, Emma Porter.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday,, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-