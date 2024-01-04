Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 2-3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Jordan Taylor Ehteridge, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $5,283. Booked at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Talon Scott Leslie, 25, New Haven, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper passing; improperly on left side of road; wanton endangerment, first-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; no seat belts; no child restraint device in vehicle. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jason Dean Dwayne Nation, 23, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance,, first-degree (methamphetamine); one headlight; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Ty Desurne, 43, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Nicole New, 26, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Theresa Diane Reid, 44, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Dale Stone, 44, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Brian Cambron, 49, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $50,000. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jennifer Lea Thomas, 51, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Jeffery Derifield, 53, Bardstown, sexual misconduct. No bond. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday,, Jan. 3, 2024

Margaret Ann Lawson, 57, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts); operating on a suspended license (2 counts); failure to surrender revoked operators license; speeding 15 mph over speed limit. Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dayron Ricardo Middleton, 29, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Lee Cary, 27, Lawrenceburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Allen Farris, 42, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Thomas Brewer, 39, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday,, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Dakota Miller, 29, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Preston Wayne Price, 28, Bardstown, no charge information. No bond. Booked at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Gayle Scholl, 56, New Haven, possessing controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; bail jumping, first-degree (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Patrick Wayne Scholl, 55, New Haven, no seat belts; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joshua Allen Thompson, 22, Bardstown, distribution of sexually explicit images without consent for profit; promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. No bond. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Desi Arnez Cole, 52, Springfield, speeding, 19 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Robert Ryan Neff, 35, Willisburg, driving on a DUI-suspended license; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device; no registration plates; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

