County OKs ARPA funds to expand water, internet, intersection lighting projects

Jjudge-Executive Tim Hutchins opened the New Year with ambitious plans for the county’s remaining ARPA funds to help get more city water in unserved areas, as well as increasing internet access and adding street lights to rural intersections.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court laid out ambitious goals for the New Year at its first meeting of the year Tuesday morning.

Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins and Nelson Fiscal Court reviewed plans for using the county’s ARPA funds to assist with getting more city water to homes that don’t have it, expanding internet access across the county — including to homes on private roads — to help add more street lights to the county’s rural intersections.

The county has a limited amount of time to allocate and spend ARPA funds on local projects, and Hutchins wanted to get the most good out of the funds that the county still has.

INTERNET ACCESS. The court agreed to spend $500,000 of ARPA funds to help the City of Bardstown fill in pockets of unserved areas, including $150,000 to fund construction along public roads to private driveways.

On private roads, the county will pay $2,000 toward each internet build down a private road.

Hutchins said that no county taxpayer dollars will fund the internet construction projects. When the ARPA funds are exhausted, future internet projects will be funded with additional grant monies as available.

COUNTY WATER. ARPA funds will also be used to build water lines along several county roads, including Masden Road, Robert Taylor Lane, and a portion of Louisville Road.

The county will also use ARPA money to partially fund water line construction along some private roads. The three identified private road projects include Salt Springs Loop, Cora Lane and Hurricane Hills.

The water line serving the private road must be a publicly dedicated water line with the water company’s approval to serve the new homes. The property owner or water company will pay $5,000 for each connection to city water with the county ARPA funds covering the balance.

STREET LIGHTS. Over the years, county government has installed 278 street lights at the intersections of county roads or the intersection of state roads and county roads. However, the county has identified 180 additional intersections that need lighting.

A total of $40,000 in ARPA funds will be allocated to purchase the lights and the county will work with utility companies to get the lights installed on poles or have poles installed where they are needed.

The cost of the electricity to power the lights will be absorbed by the savings generated by the county’s new telephone system, which will save a minimum of $84,000 annually.

CODE ENFORCEMENT. The magistrates gave final approval to changes to the county’s code enforcement ordinance. The revisions eliminate permits and inspections on sheds or garages smaller than 1,000 square feet, as well as fences, interior remodeling and other work. The changes eliminate a number of inspection fees.

PUBLIC, PRIVATE ROAD DISCUSSION. In what he said was an effort to save taxpayer money, Hutchins has proposed reducing the width of new residential county roads.

The minimum width for roads that are less than 1,000 feet long and are not collector roads would go from 20 feet wide to 18 feet wide.

The minimum width of roads that are longer than 1,000 feet, or are classified as a collector road would shrink from 22 feet down to 20 feet wide.

The revised road standards would also reduce the thickness of the dense grade gravel base from 9 inches down to 7 inches. Hutchins provided a chart that illustrated the potential savings the narrower roadways would eventually mean if the court approves them.

The court also discussed suggested changes to the county’s private road standards, which increase the minimum width from 14 feet to 18 feet. The changes would also require the construction of water, electric and internet utilities when the roads are first constructed.

PROPOSED AG PUD CHANGE. Fiscal Court agreed to send the Planning Commission a suggested change in how many tracts may be created under the Planned United Development tract that is zoned Agricultureal.

Hutchins said the change would allow the division of land by density by dividing five into the total number of acres. For example, a 45-acre tract could be divided into 9 total tracts. The minimum tract size would be 1 acre.

In other business, fiscal court:

— approved first reading of a revised ordinance governing local law enforcement’s storage of impounded vehicles. The existing ordinance was drafted in 1981. The changes create a three-person appeals board for individuals who wish to contest their vehicle’s impoundment.

— approved spending $23,746 for Corvin’s to replace the flooring in the Nelson County Justice Center. The justice center is approximately 20 years old. The county agreed to pay on the condition that the Administrative Office of the Courts agrees to reimburse the county for the full cost of the project.

— gave final approval of contracting with ISET as its new telephone and internet provider. The move will save approximately $83,923 yearly for phone and internet service over the existing providers.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the second-floor meeting room of the Old Courthouse.

-30-