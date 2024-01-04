Video: Wes Bradley interview on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks” Jan. 3, 2024
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 — Nelson County Schools Superintendent Wes Bradley was the studio guest on the Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Bradley discussed the district’s plans for the coming year, and an overview of the plans for the major renovation of the UP Center, New Haven School, and future facilities planning needs. Running time: About 46 minutes.
