Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Lillie Grace Hughes, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance card; failure to illuminate headlamps. No bond. Booked at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Andrew Bartley, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Dale Norris, 46, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Drew Kessinger, 25, Govine, Mich., 49326, wanton endangerment, second-degree, police officer; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; disregarding a stop sign. No bond. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Michael Eads, 23, Liberty, wanton endangerment, first-degree; fleeing or evading police. No bond. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Williamson, 39, Mount Washington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Allen Ballard, 28, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Victoria Aleece Sharp, 26, Bloomfield, wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Wayne Pierce, 26, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Jacob Burress, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; no insurance; possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Stoll Stith, 39, Richmond, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Eugene Clark, 43, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-