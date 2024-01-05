Obituary: Terry Wade Morgan, 61, Hodgenville

Terry Wade Morgan, 61, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born July 3, 1962, in Elizabethtown to the late Ausbon and Theresa Ann Reed Morgan.

TERRY WADE MORGAN

He was a Christian by faith. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Krahn.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan Michelle Robertson Morgan of Hodgenville; one daughter, Amber Yvonne (Patrick) Ballinger of Radcliff; one son, Benjamin Aaron Wade Morgan of Hodgenville; one sister, Gracie Morgan of Elizabethtown; four brothers, Darrell (Debbie) Coursey, Ricky “Clown” Morgan and Gary Morgan, all of Hodgenville, and Riley (Missy) Taylor of Elizabethtown;

one grandson, Jackson Theodore Ballinger; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the River View Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home or family.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel s in charge of arrangements.

-30-