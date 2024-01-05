Obituary: William Edward Bryan, 86, New Haven

William Edward Bryan, 86, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Jan. 3, 1938, in New Haven to the late William Cornelius and Margaret Greenwell Bryan.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. He took care of the St. Catherine Cemetery with the selling, marking and digging of graves and other various cemetery jobs. He and his wife helped start bingo at St. Catherine. He was also on various committees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Inez Bryan, Barbara Donahue, and Louise Morris; and one brother, Danny Bryan.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Reid Bryan of New Haven; five daughters, Janet (Timmy Boone) Hagan of Bardstown, Donna (Mike) Brey of Howardstown, Mary Joyce Dones and Mary Lynn (Michael) Brady, both of New Haven, and Rose Ann (Tommy) Douglas of Ice Town; two sons, Kevin (Vickie) Bryan and Michael (Jewell) Bryan, both of New Haven; two sisters, Mary Delores Burton and Betty Lou (Norris) Hardin, both of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, with a 6 p.m. Sunday evening prayer service at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

