Stephen Foster Drama Association to present Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’￼

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 — The Stephen Foster Drama Association announced Thursday that the 2024 Summer Broadway Musical will be Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets will go on sale Mon., Jan. 8th.

The show, set to be performed in July 2024, will take place at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in Bardstown.

The stage adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a book by Doug Wright, preserves the cherished songs and pivotal moments from the 1989 animated Disney film while enriching the fundamental relationships and themes, incorporating additional layers, textures and songs. The Broadway production opened Jan. 10, 2008, and ran for 685 performances before closing Aug. 30, 2009.

Known for their annual production of “The Stephen Foster Story,” the Stephen Foster Drama Association revived their annual Summer Broadway Series last year with their production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The Stephen Foster Drama Association hosted eight sell-out performances of the beloved Broadway musical last summer.

“We’re thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Broadway to Central Kentucky through this series,” said Johnny Warren, the drama association’s executive artistic director. “After the wonderful reception of our staging of ‘Cinderella’ last year, we’re excited to continue our success with Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ We invite everyone to dive into this extraordinary show with us.”

The Stephen Foster Drama Association’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is presented with support from Salt River Electric, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer and Washington counties since 1937. Additional support is provided by Physicians to Children & Adolescents, a local pediatric office for over 40 years, providing care from birth to adolescence to the children of Nelson County, Washington County, and the surrounding areas.

