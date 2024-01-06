Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Michael Devon Hutchins, 30, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Francis Michael Pfieffer, 20, Boston, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Jessica Lee Harlow, 39, Radcliff, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Aimee Lynn Benson, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by Probation and Parole.

Dustin Michael Harper, 26, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Krista Lea Peake, 31, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Lee Dewitt, 32, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Vincent Gaskill, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; posssession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $16,319.28 cash. Booked at Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marcus Alejandro Durbin, 19, Bardstown, custodial interference. No bond. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Jail.

Douglas Jay Gilpin, 54, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Jawan Allen McKnight, 26, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified drug); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); giving officer false identifying information; reckless driving; no registration plates; improper signal; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 7:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Austin Wade Redmon, 27, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 8:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Kain Yates, 19, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rebecca Marie Potter, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Jean English, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

-30-